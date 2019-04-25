2 victims report being robbed of pot, cash during Warren home invasion

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man and woman reported that they were robbed of marijuana and cash during a home invasion in Warren.

It happened in the 3200 block of Williamsburg St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

The victims, a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, told officers that they let robber into the home after he knocked at the door. They thought he was a friend who had just left the home.

The man told officers that the robber pushed him against the doorway and then grabbed his shirt around the neck. He said he then hit him in the head with a pistol.

The victims told officers that the robber forced them to get into the bathtub until he left and said if they called police, he would be back.

They said after calling 911, the robber came back and knocked on the door for about five minutes before leaving again, according to the report.

They described the robber as a 5'10" tall white man. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts with a red hat and black bandana covering his face.

Officers say $300 and a "small baggy" of marijuana were reportedly taken from the home.