2 victims go to hospital after semi crash in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crash along Interstate 80 in Hubbard.

It happened shortly after midnight along the Route 62 Sharon exit ramp heading west on I-80. This is near Truck World.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer overturned as it was exiting the highway onto Route 62. Two people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol shut down both ramps exiting and entering I-80 at Route 62 while crews cleaned up the accident. Both ramps are back open now.

HAZMAT crews were also called in to clean up fuel spilled from the crash.