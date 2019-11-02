LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News Saturday Morning

2 victims go to hospital after semi crash in Hubbard

Local News

HAZMAT crews were called in to clean up fuel spilled from the crash

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crash along Interstate 80 in Hubbard.

It happened shortly after midnight along the Route 62 Sharon exit ramp heading west on I-80. This is near Truck World.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer overturned as it was exiting the highway onto Route 62. Two people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol shut down both ramps exiting and entering I-80 at Route 62 while crews cleaned up the accident. Both ramps are back open now.

HAZMAT crews were also called in to clean up fuel spilled from the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com