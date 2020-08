It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Township Fire Department is asking people to avoid Howland Corners Tuesday morning while a crash is cleaned up.

There were two vehicles involved in a crash around 7 a.m. on East Market Street and Niles Cortland Road.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Courtesy Howland Fire Department