2 vehicle fatal crash in Mecca Twp. leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on State Route 46 north of Mahan Denman Road in Mecca Township.

According to OSHP, the motorcycle was driven by James Thomas, 53, of Cortland with a passenger, Shanna Thomas, 48, also of Cortland. They were traveling northbound on SR 46.

The car driven by Dolores Kalas, 87, was traveling southbound on SR 46.

Kalas attempted to turn left into a private drive, striking Thomas.

Both the passenger and the driver of the motorcycle were ejected as the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, police said.

James and Shanna were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where James was pronounced dead.

Shanna remains in critical condition.

Kalas was not injured in the crash.

Motorcycle helmets were not in use by James and Shanna Thomas, police reported.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Trumbull County Sherriff’s Department, Mecca Township Fire and EMS and Cortland EMS assisted at the scene