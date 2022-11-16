POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some exciting news for two seniors at Poland High School.

Grace Gorkos and Evan Stefancin are heading to New York City this weekend to prepare for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Both students are performing in the parade with Macy’s Great American Marching Band. Gorkos and Stefancin had to audition to be considered for a spot.

Gorkos will be on the flag line and Stefancin will be marching with his snare drum.

The two of them said they are happy to do this together. And while practicing for the big day, they get to explore the Big Apple too!

“I feel really happy that I’m going to be on TV and have so many people watching me and make those memories that I had as a kid watching the parade,” Stefancin said.

“It feels really cool. I’ve always watched the Rockettes and the parade and I am like I want to do that and I get to,” Gorkos said.

You can see both students marching on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m.



