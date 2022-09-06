WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -Trumbull and Sharon regional medical centers are hosting hiring events this week.

Sharon Regional’s is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Morrison Hall in the School of Nursing, 740 E. State St., Sharon.

Jobs in every position, clinical and non-clinical, are available. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Sing-on bonuses are available for the following positions, with a two-year commitment: RNs: up to $16,000; LPNs: up to $7,000; CNAs: up to $5,000 and Nursing Supervisors: up to $20,000.

A listing of open positions is available online at sharonregionalmedical.org/careers.

Trumbull’s hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Steward Health Center, 20 Ohltown Rd., Austintown (enter through Entrance C).

This event is to recruit nurses in the ICU, CCU, ER, Cath lab, telemetry and medical and surgical nurses.

Some incentives include: