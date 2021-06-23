2 Valley banks announce merger

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two long-standing Valley banks are merging.

Farmers National Bank and Cortland Savings and Banking have entered into an agreement and plan of merger.

The transaction is subject to Cortland shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is intended to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once the banks merge, all Cortland Savings and Banking Company branches will become Farmers National Bank.

Farmers estimates it will have approximately $4.1 billion in assets and 48 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

At the close of the transaction, James M. Gasior, Cortland’s President and CEO will join Farmers executive team as Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Development Officer. Timothy Carney, Cortland’s Executive Vice President and COO will join Farmers as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. Furthermore, Farmers intends to name two directors from Cortland’s Board to join its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cortland and to have Jim and Tim join our executive management team. We have known and competed with Cortland for a long time and this acquisition will further solidify our market share in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties as well as expand our presence in the greater Cleveland area furthering our strategy of building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio,” said Kevin Helmick, president and CEO of Farmers.