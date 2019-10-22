2 vacant buildings in Warren torn down after 28 years

Mayor Doug Franklin says getting rid of them is an important part of the redevelopment plan for the city's peninsula

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A commercial eyesore in Warren is finally coming down.

Crews began knocking down the Midway Lounge and an old bus garage on West Market Street on Monday.

City officials say the buildings have been vacant for about 28 years.

The city says the cost of the demolition is a little more than $37,000.

“This piece of property was a critical piece in removing an old dilapidated eyesore that hasn’t been used in three decades. So we made a deliberate effort to go after these commercial properties,” he said.

Franklin says this is the eighth commercial property the city has torn down this year.

He says they do have other commercial properties in the peninsula scheduled for demolition in the coming months.