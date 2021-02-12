3 Trumbull County students receive African American Achievers Assoc. scholarships

The students had to apply with a resume that included grades and extracurricular activities

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Trumbull County students were honored with scholarships Friday.

Two students from Warren G. Harding and one from Girard were given a $500 scholarship during a presentation ceremony inside Warren City Council Chambers.

The students had to apply with a resume that included grades and extracurricular activities.

“This award means a whole lot to me, and I am greatly appreciative of this award,” said Trinity George, Girard High School.

“It shows that I am an achiever and that hard work pays off. It truly does pay off,” Brenden Freeman from Warren G. Harding High School.

The scholarship were presented by the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association.