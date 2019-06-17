2 Trumbull County parks close following storms

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two parks in the Trumbull County Metroparks system are closed following severe storms Sunday.

According to Executive Director Zachary Svette, Canoe City on N. Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg and Thomas Swift Metropark, in Braceville Township, are closed due to flooding.

Svette said the parks will reopen when the flooding recedes and crews have a chance to clean up.

The parks were flooded Sunday as strong storms moved through the Valley. June has seen nearly seven inches of rain since the beginning of the month, normal amounts would be in the range of about two inches.

A survey crew with the National Weather Service will be in the area Monday to assess the damage. They will determine if a tornado touched down in the area.

A possible tornado was spotted in the Brookfield area and two other possible tornadoes are being investigated in Warren and Cuyahoga County.