(WKBN) – Two Trumbull County libraries are closed Friday.

The Howland Library on East Market Street is closed Friday due to a power outage.

The Warren Library remains closed until Monday for planned building project preparation.

Other Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Liberty and Lordstown are open at their usual hours.