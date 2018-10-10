2 taken to hospital after car runs red light on Mahoning Avenue
The car ran a red light at an intersection and collided with another car
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A two-car accident along Mahoning Avenue at Hazelwood Avenue caused some traffic problems on Wednesday.
Youngstown police say a car was traveling eastbound on Mahoning Avenue when it ran a red light at the intersection and collided with another car.
One of the cars hit a pole that then fell onto the Youngstown Plumbing and Hardware building. There were no outages.
Two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
