2 taken to hospital after car runs red light on Mahoning Avenue

The car ran a red light at an intersection and collided with another car

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 03:38 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 03:47 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A two-car accident along Mahoning Avenue at Hazelwood Avenue caused some traffic problems on Wednesday.

Youngstown police say a car was traveling eastbound on Mahoning Avenue when it ran a red light at the intersection and collided with another car.

One of the cars hit a pole that then fell onto the Youngstown Plumbing and Hardware building. There were no outages.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

