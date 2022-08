WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Fire Department responded to a car crash in Warren on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m. near Tod Avenue SW and Hoyt Avenue SW, a car with two people inside crashed into a pole.

Courtesy: Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204

When crews arrived on the scene, the people were trapped in the car so the “jaws of life” had to be used.

According to Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page, they were able to free the people in five minutes.

They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.