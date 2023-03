BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a three-vehicle accident in Boardman.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident blocked the turn onto Hitchcock Road off of State Route 224 around noon Friday.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

The road is still blocked as of 12:30 p.m. until tow trucks arrive on scene.