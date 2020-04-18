2 Struthers organizations come together to give out food

The AMVETS Post 44 and Struthers Rotary Core collaborated on this project

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two organizations in Struthers came together Saturday to provide food for people in need.

The AMVETS Post 44 and Struthers Rotary Core collaborated on this project.

People drove through as volunteers loaded them up.

A wide variety of food was given out, including fresh produce.

Organizers know there are many places giving away food, but they wanted to bring a more convenient opportunity to their neighbors.

“Anytime that we can give back to the community, not just the veterans but the community at large. We’re part of this neighborhood,” said AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown.

Gleaner’s Food Bank donated the food for the event.

They were able to provide food for over 100 families.