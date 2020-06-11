Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

2 sought in connection to arson, breaking and entering in Weathersfield Twp.

Local News

Police say both men are wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Davis and Tommy Murphy are wanted by Weathersfield police on breaking and entering, vandalism and arson allegations

Credit: Weathersfield Police

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Weathersfield Township are looking for two men they believe are connected to an arson at a power plant in the township.

Felony warrants were issued for Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown.

Police say both men are wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The incident happened in April.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weathersfield police at (330) 652-6486 and ask for Det. Sgt. Lowery or Capt. Hodge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award