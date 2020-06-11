2 sought in connection to arson, breaking and entering in Weathersfield Twp.

Police say both men are wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Weathersfield Township are looking for two men they believe are connected to an arson at a power plant in the township.

Felony warrants were issued for Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown.

Police say both men are wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The incident happened in April.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weathersfield police at (330) 652-6486 and ask for Det. Sgt. Lowery or Capt. Hodge.