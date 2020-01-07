2 shot in Warren; warrant issued for suspect

A man and woman from Niles were shot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were shot in Warren overnight on the city’s southwest side.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, both from Niles, were shot in the area of Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW.

The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they have a suspect, and a warrant has been issued.