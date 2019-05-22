2 sets of triplets graduating from Niles McKinley High School

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – High school graduation season is here, and some parents up in Niles will be watching triplets walk across the stage on Wednesday night.

Two of the siblings in one set are valedictorians.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, triplets!’ But you know, we’re used to it. It’s just like another sibling,” said Jullianna Clementi.

The Clementis are one of two sets of triplets graduating this year from Niles McKinley High School.

Jullianna says her and Gabriella are as close as siblings come, even sharing each other’s clothes.

That may change, though, as they head to different colleges.

“We share everything, pretty much together, like the same room and the same car. It’s going to be different, but I’m sure we’re going to get through it,” she said.

The Gioiellos are feeling the same way as they all head to different colleges.

“Throughout school, we always had like at least one person to talk to, if we didn’t really make friends that easy, but now that we’re going into college not knowing anybody, it’s going to be a little bit harder,” said Mario Gioiello.

They’re up for the challenge, though.

Mario and Elena are two of this year’s valedictorians. They say their competitiveness between one another pushed them to do better.

“It made me mad when he would do better than me, so then I started doing better than him,” Elena said.

It sort of evened out, but Mario doesn’t see it that way.

“I still like to think I’m on top, though,” he said.

The Gioiellos said they couldn’t have done it without the support of their family, including their grandfather.

As they start the next chapter of their lives, the Clementis say they’re lucky to have their parents’ support.

“Without it, you know, it would be hard, but it’s really nice that we get that support,” Jullianna said.