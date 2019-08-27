2 separate drug raids in Warren uncover drugs, guns and over $10,000 cash

One house was on Summit Street, the other on Genesee Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two separate drug raids over two days in Warren ended with law enforcement finding drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

The TAG Drug Task Force served its most recent search warrant at a house on Summit Street.

“That is a known drug residence to be selling heroin and crystal meth,” said TAG Commander Capt. Tony Villanueva.

“There’s been cars going in and out, off and on,” said neighbor Chris Alsbrooks.

Alsbrooks said he heard the commotion Tuesday morning while agents converged on his neighbor’s apartment.

“I was lyin’ on my couch watching TV. Seen a couple vehicles come whipping in real quick and I got kinda startled,” Alsbrooks said.

Inside, investigators said they found suspected heroin and fentanyl, powder, pills, about $1,300 in cash, ammunition and two handguns.

“We have to be out here as a drug task force. We have to do exactly what we’ve done in these last two days: get out there, put in the work,” Villanueva said.

On Monday, similar items were seized during an unrelated investigation at a house on Genesee Avenue.

There, agents said they found three guns, suspected heroin, suboxone, pills, $9,500 in cash and an unknown powder possibly used as a cutting agent.

“A lot of times, drug dealers will add ingredients to their drugs, other powders. They may even use some household items,” Villanueva said.

No arrests have been made in either case, but charges are pending once test results on the collected evidence come back from the lab.