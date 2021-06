LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people sent to the hospital after a crash in Liberty.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on West Montrose Street near Oakwood Avenue.

Troopers on scene say the car hit a guardrail then flipped over into the woods.

Both people inside were injured and taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.