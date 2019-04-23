2 safes found along Trumbull County bike path linked to Savannah burglary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - Two safes that were found off of the Western Reserve Bike Trail in Trumbull County are linked to a burglary in Savannah, Georgia.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office, the safes were found Saturday by a person using the trail, about a quarter mile south of Route 88. The safes were lying at the bottom of a ditch.

Police say the serial numbers came back to a burglary that had taken place on February 11, 2019, in Savannah, Georgia.

The safes are very heavy with one of them weighing about 500 pounds.

Detectives from Savannah have been notified and are working with local police to retrieve the safes.

WKBN is working with our affiliate WSAV in Savannah Georgia and the Savannah Police Department to bring you more information on this developing story.