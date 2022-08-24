WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League are investigating after seizing nine animals from a mobile home in Weathersfield.

The animals were taken from a mobile home on Judyth Street, the starting point of the Animal Welfare League’s latest humane case after humane agents removed five cats, three rabbits, and a deceased rabbit from inside Tuesday.

“We’re not sure of what the cause of death was, but between conditions and poor food and water, we are starting to make assumptions,” said Lori Shandor, a spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League.

Pictures from the Animal Welfare League show the deplorable conditions humane agents say the animals were living in.

“A lot of garbage everywhere. A lot of clothing, dirty clothing. We found a lot of cockroaches and bugs as well as the animals’ food, both the rabbit and cat food, had bugs in the food,’ Shandor said.

Humane agents went to the home after Children Services told them about animals at a residence where the agency previously removed children. The two adults living there, identified as Daren and Megan Conway, spent the last week in jail on endangering children charges.

The Conways both pleaded guilty to one count each of child endangering in Niles Municipal Court Wednesday and were sentenced to a year probation, ordered to receive mental health counseling, and are only allowed to see the children under CSB supervision and not at the Judyth Street location. They were given credit for time served and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Humane agents say animal cruelty charges are also pending in the case.

“Our investigation is ongoing at this point having been less than 24 hours from removing animals from the property, but yes, charges are pending at this time,” Shandor said.