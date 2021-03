It happened before 7 p.m. on Albert Street near McHenry Street next to the Route 62 merge onto 422

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a car flipped and rolled over a hill in Youngstown.

It happened before 7 p.m. on Albert Street near McHenry Street next to the Route 62 merge onto 422.

According to the Youngstown Fire Department on scene, the car flipped onto the driver’s side over the hill directly over the highway. It rolled over into some trees.

Both people in the car were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.