BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in the hospital after a traffic crash in Boardman.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on West Boulevard near Route 224.

One car ran into two utility poles and ended up in the front lawn of the Boulevard Club Apartments.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash.

We don’t know yet how badly the two people may have been hurt. First News will continue to work to get more information.