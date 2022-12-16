YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are in custody after a stolen car led Liberty police in a chase that ended on the East Side.

Liberty police Capt. Ray Buhala said officers tried to pull the car over on Hadley Road in Liberty about 12 p.m. Friday, but the car failed to stop.

Buhala said the car is stolen and is suspected of being involved in several crimes in the township. He said police tried pulling the car over yesterday, but they let it go when it drove away.

There were originally three people in the car but one of them jumped out on Albert Street, Buhala said. He said he wasn’t sure if Youngstown police found the person.

The car stopped on Wilson Avenue in front of St. Stephen of Hungary Church and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. They are expected to be booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Police from Campbell and Struthers assisted.