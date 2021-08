YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on South Avenue.

Police responded to the scene early Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

Police say two cars crashed at the I-680 on-ramp on South Ave. near Dickson Street.

Both a man and a woman were sent to the hospital. The woman is expected to be ok, but the man was in critical condition.

South Avenue was closed for many hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

