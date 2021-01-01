2 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Warren

It happened early Friday morning in the 2800 block of Woodland Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have died after a fire in Warren. Two more people — an adult and a child — have also been transported to the hospital.

It happened early this morning, just after 3 a.m. near the 2800 block of Woodland Street.

According to dispatch reports, the fire was reported to have started in the garage and back of the house. The sound of explosions were reportedly heard.

The house is ruled a total loss.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.