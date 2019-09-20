2 people found shot inside Youngstown home

There was a small fire in the kitchen sink that was quickly extinguished

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a home on the city’s south side.

Police and fire crews were called just before 11 p.m. Thursday to the house on Wayside Drive.

Officers say they found a man and woman inside with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. We’re working to find out how they’re doing.

There was a small fire in the kitchen sink that was quickly extinguished. It’s still unclear how it started.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

An investigation is underway.

