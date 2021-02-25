2 people, 1 dog killed in Columbiana County trailer fire

Morning Journal/Deanne Johnson Two people died when a fire broke out Tuesday evening in this trailer home along Y and O Road near the intersection of East Liverpool Road.

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were killed in a trailer fire in Columbiana County Tuesday evening.

According to The Morning Journal, West Point Fire Chief Wayne Chamberlain said fire crews were called out to the mobile home on Y and O Road in Madison Township around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters said 59-year-old Jeffrey Allen Dawson and a woman who hasn’t been identified were found dead in the bedroom.

A dog also died in the fire, but a white husky and a cat made it out safely.

Chamberlain told The Morning Journal a gas can exploded while firefighters were working to douse the flames, but no one working at the scene was hurt.

The fire damaged the kitchen and living room of the home.

Investigators from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office believe the residents were operating a generator because the home didn’t have electricity.