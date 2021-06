JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Two beaches at Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown are currently closed.

The closure is due to bad water samples.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources made a post on the park’s Facebook page earlier Wednesday night.

Beach 1 and the Jamestown Campground Beach are now closed until further notice.

We have a call into DCNR and are waiting to learn more.