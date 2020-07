If you're going to be drinking, make sure you find a safe way home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is planning two checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night.

The first will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The second will be on Mahoning Avenue just west from the entrance to Fellows Riverside Gardens from 1 to 3 a.m.

If you’re going to be drinking, make sure you find a safe way home.

The checkpoints are paid for by federal grants.