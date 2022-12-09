YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Youngstown.

The first checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Friday at 3600 Market Street.

The second checkpoint will take place from 12:30 to 3 a.m. Saturday at 2214 Mahoning Avenue.

Throughout the weekend, saturation patrols will occur in various parts of Mahoning County.

The checkpoints and patrols are conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The goal is to reduce alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.