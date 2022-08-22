BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.

The checkpoints were conducted Friday and Saturday.

The first was set up from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. at South Avenue and Larkridge. The second was from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. at the East Golf, Hike and Bike Trail. on Route 224.

Two people were arrested for OVI and there were two felony arrests. Also, there were seven other citations issued.

A total of 598 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and nine were directed for further investigation.

Task force agencies participating in the checkpoints include: Boardman, Canfield, Goshen, Jackson, MCSO, Mill Creek, Poland Township and Sebring.