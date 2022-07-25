BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were two OVI arrests during a sobriety checkpoint Friday in Boardman.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force said 477 vehicles passed through the checkpoint on Market Street at Hillman and 13 were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

In addition to the two OVI arrests, one person was cited for child restraint, four for driving under suspension, two for having no operator’s license and five for other traffic violations.

Task Force agencies participating include Boardman, Canfield, Austintown, Goshen, Jackson, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creek, Poland Township and Sebring.

Saturation patrols were also part of the effort. The checkpoint ran from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday.