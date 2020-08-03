2 organizations hold back to school giveaway in Newton Falls

An American Legion member says he's seen a decline of cars and kids this year compared with previous years

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – As students are getting ready to go back to school, two organizations in Newton Falls came together to help.

On Sunday afternoon, the American Legion teamed up with the St. Nicholas Church Good Samaritan Outreach for their backpack giveaway.

Usually, they would hold the event indoors, but due to the pandemic, things were different as cars were asked to drive up and receive a backpack with school supplies included inside.

“Kids love new things rather if they’re going to be in school or not. It just kind of keeps everything normal for them, and we will find places to give them,” said Sis Albers of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

But American Legion member Richard Nelson says he’s seen a decline of cars and kids this year compared with previous years.

“For some reason, it seems a little lower than last year. Maybe it’s the way schools are going to be handled this year. A lot of the younger kids may not need backpacks to get on the school bus this fall, so for some reason, it’s a little different this year,” Nelson said.

He also says that they were able to help over 50 kids Sunday.

Both organizations say they plan to give the remaining backpacks to Holy Trinity in Warren.