Burton McGee (left) and Martize Daniels (right)

Burton McGee and Martize Daniels will be sentenced at a later time

(WKBN) – Guilty pleas on Monday from the case connected to the death of a Youngstown mother.

Burton McGee pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy.

Martize Daniels accepted a conviction for felonious assault, but prosecutors stated he was never at the murder scene.

Crystal Hernandez was shot and killed last year at the Victory Estates apartments.

