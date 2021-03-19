2 New Castle residents arrested in connection to Capitol riot

The two are seen on surveillance video inside the Capitol Building, according to court documents

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two New Castle residents were arrested Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Philip C. Vogel, II (AKA: Flip) and Debra J. Maimone are facing charges of theft of property, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors say Maimone posted a video, recorded by Vogel, on her Parler account panning the Capitol Crypt where they both appear in the video.

At one point, Maimone removes her mask and says,”It’s amazing.” Vogel admonishes her for removing her mask by saying, “Put your mask back on. I don’t want them to see you.”

Vogel and Maimone are also shown in surveillance video near a group of people who are pushing through law enforcement and forcing open a door. Vogel is also seen kicking an office door, according to court documents.

Maimone appears in surveillance video inside the Capitol putting a gas mask in Vogel’s backpack and then helps another protester put a gas mask in his backpack, giving a thumbs up, prosecutors wrote. She is also seen rummaging through a bag labeled POLICE, according to the court documents.

Later, the video shows Maimone and Vogel carrying silver packages. According to U.S. Capitol Police, the silver packages contain escape hoods, which are a form of personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect the wearer from chemical agents, biological agents, nuclear or radiological particles and toxic industrial chemicals for a short period of time. The silver packages depicted in the surveillance footage were procured by the U.S. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms for emergency use by people authorized to be in the Capitol for work or permitted visit.

Maimone and Vogel are also business partners, but court documents did not reveal the name of the business just that Maimone is the owner and Vogel is the president.

A listing by the Better Business Bureau shows Maimone as the owner of Vera General Contracting, 704 Cleveland Ave., New Castle.