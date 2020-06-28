2 New Castle friends take to TikTok to share friendship and address racial tensions

The two have been friends since 2002 and they're so close they say they're like brothers

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two friends in New Castle took to social media to share their friendship.

Floyd Jackson and Jim Kuhn, both from New Castle, wanted to address the current racial tensions in our country.

The two have been friends since 2002 and they’re so close they say they’re like brothers.

With everything going on in the country regarding racial inequality, they wanted to share their love for each other with the world.

“I want to reunite Blacks and Whites because we all should be one. I think we would be better in this world as one, you know, not against each other,” Jackson said.

“And if we can touch somebody’s life to make a difference, then it was a success,” Kuhn said.

The friends say they know the song “Same Love” by Macklemore, which they reference in the video, is about gay rights and acceptance, but they believe the message of the song applies to race relations as well.

As of Sunday, the video has over 100,000 views on TikTok.