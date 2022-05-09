YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley promoters announced two new acts to play local venues this year.

Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest The Marshall Tucker Band will play the Covelli Centre July 22 for the “Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour.”

Presale tickets go on sale online only on Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use password BIGWHEELS. Public tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Tickets prices range from $29.50 to $275.00.

The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird.” Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Jake Owen will play the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on September 29 for the “Up There Down Here Tour.”

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password BEACHIN. Public tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Jake Owen has nine #1 hits, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including“Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Owen’s latest album, Greetings From Jake (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits, “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”