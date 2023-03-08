BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –- Those traveling in Boardman over the next several months can expect to see some traffic delays as work is being done on water mains.

Aqua Ohio is investing $2.3 million to replace over two miles of water main serving customers in Boardman. Construction has just begun and is expected to conclude by the end of June.

“This project is all about improving reliability,” said Aqua Ohio’s Area Manager Jennifer Johnson. “At Aqua, we’re continually evaluating our water mains considering age, materials, capacity and the history of leaks and breaks. Our goal is to strategically replace mains before they become major problems or widespread service interruptions.”

Work has begun south of Boardman Poland Road at York Avenue, across from Boardman Park. It will proceed south along Southern Boulevard to just beyond McClurg Road. Traffic will be maintained, but temporary lane restrictions will be required and drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution.

Crews will increase the diameter of 1,366 linear feet of water main from 10-inch to 12-inch main, and the remaining 9,734 feet of main will remain 8 inches in diameter. All the old cast iron main will be replaced with ductile iron pipe, which is stronger and more corrosion-resistant.

Water service is expected to be maintained throughout construction. However, customers along the new main as well as those living on nearby side streets will experience short-term interruptions near the end of the project. Those customers will be notified by Aqua in advance of the planned interruptions.

Rudzik Excavating of Struthers was selected to perform the work.

Aqua Ohio plans to invest more than $31 million across its 35 Ohio systems in 2023. Johnson said $6.5 million of that amount is earmarked for the Mahoning Valley.