2 men jailed during Austintown shooting investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are in the Mahoning County Jail following an investigation of shots fired in Austintown.

Monday morning, officers were sent to the 100 block of Westminster Avenue for a report that a man was shooting at a white Jeep. A caller reported that the man took off toward N. Main Street.

Police arrived to find a Jeep with several bullet holes in it as well as a broken driver’s window. No one was in the vehicle, which had been found to be reported stolen from Youngstown.

Shell casings were found in front of 69 Westminster Avenue, according to a police report.

During their investigation, police spoke to a suspect, Trayshaun Hill, 21, who was smoking a cigarette in the 400 block of N. Four Mile Run Road. He told police that he was waiting for a ride after leaving his girlfriend’s place at the Compass West Apartment Complex, according to the police report.

Police said witnesses had identified Hill as the man who had been driving the white Jeep.

Police reported finding a gun buried under a pile of leaves near where Hill had been sitting, according to the report.

Hill faces charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business.

Police said they also received information about another suspect, Stevie Ballard, 21, who had reportedly been involved in the incident. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm.