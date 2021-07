YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men standing outside of a house in Youngstown late Friday were hurt after someone in a passing car fired several shots at them.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said the men were outside of the home on Fairgreen Avenue after 11 p.m. when they were hurt.

Both are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Foley said detectives hope to talk to them Monday.