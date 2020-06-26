2 men facing charges after chases in Campbell

Police said one of the suspects was found with marijuana, heroin and crack cocaine

A recent photo was not available of Crankfield.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell police this week arrested two people in separate chases.

Douglas Crankfield, 38, of Tremble Avenue, was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Thursday after police said he led an officer on a chase that began on Coitsville Road when he failed to stop for an officer who tried to pull him over for speeding.

The chase ended in the 3300 block of Oak Street Extension when Crankfield stopped because his car was smoking, reports said. He was charged with fleeing and eluding.

Altay Baker, 23, of Crandall Avenue in Youngstown, was arrested just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Penn Avenue in Youngstown. Police said the arrest happened after a chase that began on Robinson Road in Campbell after an officer failed to pull him over for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Baker ran from the car but surrendered when he tried to climb a fence, reports said.

Baker faces a fleeing charge as well as drug charges after police reported finding marijuana, heroin and crack cocaine in his car.