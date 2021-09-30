2 men charged after teen beaten in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after a 14-year-old boy was beaten up in Hubbard.

According to police, the boy lost some of his teeth.

According to a police report, the boy was fighting Wednesday after school with another 14-year-old boy in front of a house on the 100 block of Rebecca Avenue when two adult men got involved.

Police say one of the men, 19-year-old Orion Campbell, is seen in a video throwing the boy to the ground and punching him several times in the face. They also say the video, which has been circulating on social media, shows Nick Marinkovich,18, kicking the boy in the face while Campbell is punching him.

According to the report, Campbell was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Mahoning County. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a rape charge, according to online booking information. He is also facing charges of assault and obstructing official business in connection to the Hubbard fight, the report stated.

Marinkovich is also facing assault and obstruction charges, the report said. A booking photo was not available for Marinkovich.

The boy’s mother said her son had to have dental work and suffered a swollen eye.