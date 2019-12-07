2 men accused of attacking, robbing man in Warren

Chris Brown and Chris Rakarich face charges related to the robbery in September

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing aggravated robbery charges, accused of attacking and robbing a man in Warren.

It happened on the afternoon of September 25 at the Kenmore Apartments on Plaza Avenue, according to a police report.

Chris Brown and Chris Rakarich are now facing robbery charges in connection to that crime.

Police identified them as the suspects who jumped a 34-year-old Warren man, leaving him with several broken bones.

The victim told police he had donated blood at a plasma center and was walking home toward the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park.

He said he was cutting through the woods on a trail when he was attacked.

The victim identified one of the attackers, Brown, who he said he had lived with.

He didn’t know the other man but gave police some information on his identity, according to the report.

The victim told police the men stole his wallet, which had $200 inside.