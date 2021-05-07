2 Mahoning County roads to close next week for construction

Night closures are possible for both

(WKBN) – Two road will be closed in Mahoning County starting next week.

Starting Monday, E. Garfield Road will be closed between Woodworth Road and Maple Drive for necessary culvert repair and replacement.

Detour routes include E. Garfield to Grant Street to Woodworth Road.

Night closures are possible, and the road will be closed through next Thursday.

Another road closure has been extended due to weather.

Villa Marie Road will be closed between State Route 616 and Hubbard Road Monday through Friday for culvert repair and replacement.

The detour routes will include State Route 616 to Cooper Road.

Night closures are possible.