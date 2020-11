Both courts will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution and as a safety precaution for staff

(WKBN) – Mahoning County Courts in Sebring and Canfield will be closed on Monday.

This decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution and as a safety precaution for staff, according to a court administrator.

The courts will be cleaned and sanitized Monday.

Anyone with a time sensitive pleading that needs filed within the timeframe of the closure will be accepted on Tuesday.