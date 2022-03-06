YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A historic event for the Valley’s Jewish community was on Saturday. They celebrated the blending of two congregations under one roof.

The two congregations have been going back and forth between their locations in Boardman and Youngstown since November.

During the transferring of the Torah, the scrolls were relocated to their new home at the synagogue on Elm Street.

Members of the congregation started with a walk from Wick Park to the temple, where they danced, sang and celebrated.

“Congregation Rodef Sholom was founded in 1867 and has been in the city. Ohev Tzdek was founded in 1922,” said Ohev Beth Shlom executive director Sarah Wilcheck. “Beth Israel merged with Rodef Sholom about seven years ago. This is a pretty big deal. This was a lot of synagogues, a lot of history, about five historic synagogues coming together.”

All future services for the newly formed Ohev Beth Sholom will take place at their temple on Elm Street across from Wick Park.