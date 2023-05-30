YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley will have two experienced spellers competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts Wednesday.

Joey Constantine is a seventh grader at Lakeview Middle School. He finished in a tie for 32nd place last year.

Shaylynn Dennis is an 8th grader at Beaver Local Middle School. She’s returning to the bee, too, after finishing in 89th place a year ago.

The competition begins Wednesday with 231 spellers. You can watch it on Wednesday and Thursday on ION from 8 to 10 p.m.