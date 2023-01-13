(WKBN) – Canfield and East Liverpool high schools have won a national NASA contest. Their challenge will be to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight.

Canfield and East Liverpool were two of 60 schools chosen to be part of the TechRise Student Challenge. They’ll get $1,500 each to build their experiments.

Canfield will study variables affecting crystal growth.

East Liverpool’s experiment is called “Kitties in Space,” where students will test a space suit they created specifically for cats.